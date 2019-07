Here's a selection of photos from the day where acts performing included Groove Armada, Krysko, Utah Saints, Hannah Wants and Adored.

Beat-Herder 2019 (Saturday) jpimedia Buy a Photo

Beat-Herder 2019 (Saturday) jpimedia Buy a Photo

Beat-Herder 2019 (Saturday) jpimedia Buy a Photo

Beat-Herder 2019 (Saturday) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more