A Ballroom Blitz event kicked off the countdown to the annual Padiham on Parade.

Held in the balllroom at the town hall around 100 people danced the night away and many were dressed in 1940s garb to mark the start of Padiham on Parade which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

Dave Alexander gets into the spirit of the occasion at the Ballroom Blitz.

A couple of revellers at the Ballroom Blitz.

Dave and Collette Alexander at the Ballroom Blitz.

Steve and Suzanne Knowles at the Ballroom Blitz

