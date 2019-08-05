In pictures: Music festival in memory of caring Burnley teenager Josh raises cash for causes he championed
Bands and DJs performed at the third Dugfest family festival in memory of a Burnley teenager who died in 2015.
Hosted and organised by friends, Heidi Dugdale and Jade Stockburn, the event was held in memory of Heidi's brother, Joshua Dugdale, who was 19 when he died.
Revellers enjoy Burnley's mini music festival Dugfest
Ian Moore
Snapper Ian Moore in front of the lens for a change
