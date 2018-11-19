Families enjoyed a magical day of festive fun in Burnley town centre

IN PICTURES: Hundreds turn out for Burnley Christmas lights switch-on

Burnley's Christmas Party marked the start of the festive season in town as hundreds turned out for a day filled with seasonal attractions.

Families enjoyed a Christmas movie-themed ice sculpture trail, a number of music and dance performances from talented local singers and groups and of course the big lights switch-on itself.

1. Burnley Christmas Party 2018

Photo: Andy Ford
2. Burnley Christmas Party 2018

Photo: Andy Ford
3. Burnley Christmas Party 2018

Photo: Andy Ford
4. Burnley Christmas Party 2018

Photo: Andy Ford
