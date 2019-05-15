In pictures: How a town turned out to complete the 10 for Tia challenge in honour of much missed Padiham schoolgirl



Justine and her supporters ran 10k, swim 10 lengths and then cycled 10 miles... in under three hours!

1. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000 Challengers prepare to set off at the start of the 10 for Tia challenge other Buy a Photo

2. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000 Challengers are ready for the off in the 10 for Tia challenge Lucy Glynn other Buy a Photo

3. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000 Competitors are ready for the swim part of the challenge Lucy Glynn other Buy a Photo

4. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000 Competitors are ready for the off Lucy Glynn other Buy a Photo

View more