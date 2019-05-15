In pictures: How a town turned out to complete the 10 for Tia challenge in honour of much missed Padiham schoolgirl
Family, friends and colleagues joined teaching assistant Justine Taylor to complete her 10 for Tia challenge on Saturday.
Justine and her supporters ran 10k, swim 10 lengths and then cycled 10 miles... in under three hours!
1. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000
Challengers prepare to set off at the start of the 10 for Tia challenge
2. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000
Challengers are ready for the off in the 10 for Tia challenge
Lucy Glynn
3. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000
Competitors are ready for the swim part of the challenge
Lucy Glynn
4. 10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000
Competitors are ready for the off
Lucy Glynn
