10 for Tia challenge raises 2,000'Challengers prepare to set off at the start of the 10 for Tia challenge

In pictures: How a town turned out to complete the 10 for Tia challenge in honour of much missed Padiham schoolgirl

Family, friends and colleagues joined teaching assistant Justine Taylor to complete her 10 for Tia challenge on Saturday.


Justine and her supporters ran 10k, swim 10 lengths and then cycled 10 miles... in under three hours!

