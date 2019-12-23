In pictures: Cracker of a Christmas festival brings cheer to Burnley's vulnerable and needy

A Christmas Festival organised by Burnley's Church on the Street ministry was a great success at the weekend.

Free food was handed out to those in need and there was music, games and fairground rides. A family event, the day was hosted by Pastor Mick Fleming who has launched a campaign to raise awareness of poverty in Burnley and do something positive to tackle the amount of people forced to sleep rough.

