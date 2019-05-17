Shaun Horsfall v Curtis Leadbetter

IN PICTURES: Colne Muni's historic bareknuckle fight night

History was made and titles were won as Colne Muni played host to the region’s first ever bareknuckle boxing event.


Here’s the gallery from the night, which saw Padiham’s Ella Wilkinson crowned the UK’s first female BKB champion. Images: Andy Ford

Paddy Devlin v Marley Tomlinson

Shaun Horsfall v Curtis Leadbetter

Sam Robson v Brent Doney

Sam Robson v Brent Doney

