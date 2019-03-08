In pictures: Chapter two of World Book Day in Burnley
Children across Burnley and Padiham pulled out all the stops for World Book Day.
Held yesterday, schools and nurseries across the borough asked children to dress as their favourite characters from a book and the response was tremendous.
Hallie Roberts (one) as a tiny Red Riding Hood.
Erin Grace Whittle (seven) of St John the Baptist RC Primary School, Padiham, as Gangsta Granny.
Lexie Dutton (11) of Whittlefield Primary School, Burnley dressed as the word Rainbow.
Erika Corns (11) of Whittlefield Primary School, Burnley, dressed as a ruler.
