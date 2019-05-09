In pictures: Burnley village's scarecrow festival had it all from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Game of Thrones Hundreds of people flocked to the annual Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival. Heroes and Villains was the theme and there were 95 entries. 1. Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival was a hit Hannah Kokocinski's Game of Thrones dragon swept into second place. other Buy a Photo 2. Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival a massive hit The Tansey family came third with their Sean Dyche scarecrow other Buy a Photo 3. Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival a massive hit The Farrell family were highly commended for their Antman scarecrow other Buy a Photo 4. Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival a massive hit Hannibal Lecter made an appearance! other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3