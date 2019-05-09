The winners of the show were the Pickles family with the child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

In pictures: Burnley village's scarecrow festival had it all from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Game of Thrones

Hundreds of people flocked to the annual Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival.

Heroes and Villains was the theme and there were 95 entries.

Hannah Kokocinski's Game of Thrones dragon swept into second place.

1. Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival was a hit

The Tansey family came third with their Sean Dyche scarecrow

The Farrell family were highly commended for their Antman scarecrow

Hannibal Lecter made an appearance!

