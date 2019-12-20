In pictures: Burnley school celebrates it's 'best Christmas ever'

A nativity production with a twist, a tradtional Christingle service and a visit from a very popular children's Christmas character have made the festive season complete at a Burnley school.

Pupils from the early years foundation stage and key stage one at Springfield Primary School performed their version of the funny and festive tale Whoops-A-Daisy Angel with Emily-Rose Lord playing the title role.

Students at Springfield Primary School have enjoyed a very festive week.

The enchanting production tells the story of an angel who can never keep a job because she is so clumsy. But she comes into her own when she is given the role of leading the three wise men to see baby Jesus in the manger.

The students took the show on the road, performing the production at St Catherine's Church and also for parents and carers at Rockwood Nursery School. And the young actors were joined by children from the school choir who sang their hearts out.

The Christingle service was held at St Catherine's and the children sang carols and hymns and readings were given by Ernvinas Barisauskas, Fiona Whittaker and Chloe Kirkbright.

And to round off the term the children were visited by The Grinch, the lovable character who is famed for being grumpy and hating Christmas. But he certainly wasn't grumpy when he arrived at the school, along with Cindy-Lou, another character from the show who helps him to see the true meaning of Christmas.

Students at Springfield Primary School have enjoyed a very festive week.

The duo shared their feelings about the festive season before joining in with a series of games.

And one pupil summed up the school's activities by saying it was 'the best Christmas ever.'

Students at Springfield Primary School have enjoyed a very festive week.

Students at Springfield Primary School have enjoyed a very festive week.

Students at Springfield Primary School have enjoyed a very festive week.

Students at Springfield Primary School have enjoyed a very festive week.