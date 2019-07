Pupils from Rosewood, Brunshaw, St Joseph's, Wellfield and St John's RC primary schools as well as Blessed Trinity, Unity, Shuttleworth and Ridgewood secondary schools took part in a number of county finals, ranging from introductory sports such as Tri Golf, High 5 netball and Quad Kids (athletics) to more traditional sports such as rounders, touch rugby and climbing.

Pupils from across Burnley take part in the opening ceremony other Buy a Photo

Pupils from across Burnley take part in the opening ceremony other Buy a Photo

Pupils from across Burnley take part in the opening ceremony other Buy a Photo

Pupils from across Burnley take part in the opening ceremony other Buy a Photo

View more