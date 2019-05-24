In pictures: Burnley park was buzzing with activity to celebrate World Bee Day

A Burnley park was a hive of activity on Saturday for a fun packed event.



The Buzzin' Bee Day was held at Ightenhill Park and attracted hundreds of families who enjoyed a host of attractions including stalls, games and competitions, inflatables, live music and food.

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Held to celebrate World Bee Day the event was organised by the Friends of Ightenhill Park who have their own bee project.

Youngsters were thrilled when Bertie Bee, Peppa Pig, and Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall made special guest appearances along with the Friends' own giant bee.

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley

Crowds flocked to the Buzzin' Bee Day at Ightenhill Park, Burnley