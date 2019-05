Now in its third year, 83 artists were dotted around town with a brief to paint a location and there was a host of attractions including textile workshops, story telling sessions, a farmers' and craft market.

1. Painting Padiham a huge success Painting Padiham a huge success'One of the artists at Painting Padiham 2019 Andy Ford other Buy a Photo

2. Painting Padiham a huge success One of the artists at Painting Padiham 2019 other Buy a Photo

3. Painting Padiham a huge success One of the artists at Painting Padiham 2019 Andy Ford other Buy a Photo

4. Painting Padiham a huge success Padiham Community Choir prepare to sing for visitors Andy Ford other Buy a Photo

View more