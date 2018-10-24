Improved village football pitches will be win for whole of Burnley

Young footballers are celebrating a huge win with the news that a village recreation ground is set to be given the green light for a range of improvements.

Worsthorne Rec, off Lennox Street, is set for a major upgrade, courtesy of a team effort from Fulledge Colts Junior Football Club, Sport England and Burnley Borough Council.

The ambitious plan, signed off by Burnley Council will see the home of the Fulledge Colts transformed for its young members and the wider village community.

Improvements will include five junior-size pitches, a club room and changing facilities, a multi-use games area, improvements to the existing BMX track and outdoor fitness equipment, and a new footpath around the perimeter of the recreation ground.

The overall scheme will cost around £250,000, with further contributions coming from external grant funds and in-kind funding from the club and the council.

Ward Coun. Andrew Newhouse said: “This is a wonderful project and will provide much needed quality football pitches for young footballers from our village and around Burnley.

“The pitches were first allocated for football in around 1920 but had fallen into a state of disrepair so hopefully this work will improve the site.”

Coun. Newhouse admitted that some residents were opposed to the plan, with concerns being expressed about parking and extra traffic.

He added: “I live on Lennox Street so I’m aware of some concerns and they are very real. The decision will now go to council officers who will help to implement a very good traffic management plan and parking marshalls which should go some way to concerns about the extra traffic this will generate.”