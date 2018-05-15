Illegal off road motorbike seized after police chase

Police chased a man who was riding a stolen off road motorcycle in Burnley last night.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team ran after the vehicle in Parliament Street and identified the bike as being stolen.

The culprit tried to claim the bike was his but officers seized it after noticing the vehicle identification number had been scratched off.

The same rider then left the scene on another uninsured bike but officers soon seized that after following him to his home.

Police are now keen to trace anyone who recognises the bike pictured.

If you do ring 101 quoting LC20180514-1415.