Igniting a lifelong passion for reading is aim of book club at Burnley school

Igniting a passion for books is the aim of a reading club at a Burnley primary school.

Students at St Augustine's RC Primary are being encouraged to join the reading club and take part in the Fantastic Book Awards scheme through Lancashire Library Service.

This will give them the chance to vote for their favourite books which include the Horrible Histories series

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: "Our FBA book club has got off to such a good start that we are now looking to run similar clubs at lunchtimes and after school with more year groups.

"Giving children the opportunity to read and enjoy different books with their peers will hopefully ignite a life long passion for reading.

"We are grateful to the staff who give their time to run the clubs."