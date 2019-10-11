Iconic tower is re-built by Pendle students...with newspaper, straws and sticky tape

A challenge to construct the strongest and most lifelike model of the Eiffel Tower was just one of the activities students at Pendle Vale College, Nelson took part in to celebrate European Day of Languages.

The Modern Foreign Languages department at the college places a high importance in ensuring students are aware of and celebrate the variety of languages spoken across the world.

Over the week, 26 students took part in a language hunt to discover the wide variety of languages spoken by their teachers.

They also had to translate a range of mystery phrases, create a poster based on the word 'welcome' and of course, challenge each other to who could build the tallest Eiffel tower from newspaper, straws and sticky tape.

Rigorous judging of the towers and posters was overseen by teachers from the college's Technology and Art

department!

Assistant curriculum leader, Mrs Laura Laycock, who organised the week said, “It was great to see so many students taking part in our celebrations. I was amazed at the breadth of languages spoken across the college ranging from French and Gujarati to Afrikaans and Arabic."

The celebrations continued in the college canteen which served a range of European foods, including croissants, pain au chocolat and slices of pizza.

Mrs Laycock added: "With the Government’s plans for 75% of year 10 students to be studying a foreign language by 2022 it is important to ensure our students understand and are exposed to the culture of other countries."