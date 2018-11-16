Iconic 80s pop star Gloria Estefan gives shout out to Burnley on the BBC

Iconic 80s pop star Gloria Estefan was highly impressed by the people of Burnley's festive party spirit.

Gloria, who topped the charts with a string of hits, including Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Dr Beat, Bad Boy and Can't Stay Away From You, appeared on BBC's The One Show to talk about her new smash hit musical which is coming to London from Broadway next year.

Partygoers at the Mechanics Theatre impressed singer Gloria Estefan with their conga line.

On Your Feet is the inspiring true love story of Gloria and her husband Emilio and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom with their band The Miami Sound Machine.

During the show she was asked about her 1985 hit Conga which became her signature tune.

Presenter Alex Jones then asked viewers to send in their photographs of party congas in a bid to find the world's longest.

Burnley DJ Chris Byrne was hot off the mark and sent in a picture of a conga line he took at one of the Burnley Mechanics' Theatre party nights last year.

Impressed by the picture Gloria said "Go Mechanics."

The popular party nights have sold out for this year and tickets are already going for 2019.