Ice warnings as gritters prepare to tackle Burnley's roads

Lancashire County Council is warning people to watch out for icy conditions overnight and tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice, with showers due to turn sleety over higher ground this evening, and the possibility of some sleet and snow at lower levels as the front moves through.

Gritters will be tackling main routes across the county

Clearer skies will then lead to temperatures falling below freezing until mid-morning on Thursday, with the risk of icy surfaces.

Lancashire's highways teams will be treating all the main gritting routes throughout the county tonight.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our gritting crews will be treating the main routes tonight, but I'd ask everyone to be careful tomorrow morning as roads can remain icy even after they've been gritted.

"It's important that people leave extra time for their journeys, take care, and drive according to the conditions.

"We have over 2,600 grit bins and salt heaps across the county, and I'd also ask people to make use of them where necessary to keep the roads safe, but to use the grit sparingly and responsibly.

"The grit bins are in locations where there's a particular risk, often due to a steep gradient, and the grit should only be used on the roads and pavements. If people want to treat the paths around their home they should buy salt from a DIY store so that there's some left in the grit bins when it's really needed."

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters which can treat the 1,500 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.

For more information about gritting in Lancashire, and what people can do to prepare for winter, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter.