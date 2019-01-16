“I’m a Headteacher, Get me out of here!” Retiring Burnley primary school Head gets loving send-off

A Burnley primary school has said goodbye to its long-serving Headteacher, thanking her for being the "driving force" behind the school for almost two decades.

Paying tribute to their "tireless and passionate" Head, Mrs Annette Robinson, St Joseph’s Park Hill staff and students laid on a memorable leaving assembly for Mrs Robinson, who initailly served as a Year 2 teacher at the school before moving on to be Key Stage 1 Leader, then Deputy Head, and eventually taking the Headship in 2009.

Keen to say goodbye in as special way as possible, St Joseph’s held an assembly titled “I’m a Headteacher, Get me out of here!” on Friday 21st of December last year which saw the much-loved Head subjected to a series of trials in which she had to win 10 stars in order to retire, facing creepy crawlies, eating fish eyes, drinking a ‘vomit fruit smoothie’ and handling a real live snake to earn her freedom.

Eventually, Mrs Robinson triumphed to earn her 10 stars and was happily sent on her way with plenty of wonderful gifts, flowers, and well-wishes from the children, staff, parents, and governors.

"She will be greatly missed but we hope she thoroughly enjoys her well-deserved retirement," said a school statement.