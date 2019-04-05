Hurstwood death not suspicious police confirm

More details have emerged over the sad discovery of the body of a man near Worsthorne yesterday.

The East Lancashire Coroner's office have confirmed that the man, discovered by a member of the public in Hurstwood at 1-15pm on Thursday, was 52-years-old.

Police said they were called to the scene of a sudden death in a river or stream near to Hurstwood village.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

A spokesman for the East Lancashire Coroner's office said that a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out next week to determine the cause of death.