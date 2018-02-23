Hunted: have you got what it takes to go off the grid?

Hunted are looking for new participants.
The makers of the hit Channel 4 show, Hunted, are looking for new eager fugitives from Lancashire to take part in the series.

The series, which follows a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK, is looking for men and women of all ages to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers.

"We are looking for people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain," said a spokesperson from the show. "They could be going it alone or with friends, family or colleagues."

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture, with the show covering reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates.

For more information, go to: www.huntedtakepart.com