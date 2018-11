Firefighters were called out twice last night to deal with car blazes they believe were started deliberately.

The first one happened in Bartle Green in Rosegrove just after 8pm. Crews used a hosereel to extinguish the flames.

Eight hours later, at 4-45am, crews were called to Wynotham Street to reports of a rubbish fire but when they arrived on the scene they discovered it was a car fire.

Police are now investigating both incidents which are being treated as arson.