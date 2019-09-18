Hundreds raise their glasses at Padiham Beer Festival

Around 500 people flocked to the fourth annual Padiham Beer Festival last weekend, making it one of the most successful to date.

Organised by Padiham town councillor Chris Smith, with a team of colleagues and members of the public, the two day event saw visitors flock to the town hall to sample a range of 25 Real Ales and cider and there was also a gin bar.

Lynne Uttley (front) and other friends enjoy the celebrations at Padiham Beer Festival.

Launched on Friday for two days, the popular Facemelters band entertained to a capacity crowd in the ballroom on the Saturday evening.

The Mayor of Padiham Coun. Howard Hudson said: "It was one of the most successful events to date with numbers up on previous years.

"The town council would like to thank Irwell Brewery and all its staff, the band, everyone who came and all those who helped to make the weekend a success, including the five members of the public who helped to man the doors."