Hundreds of mourners set to attend funeral of Nelson man (21)

A funeral service is set to be held for a 21-year-old Nelson man who tragically died in a car accident over the weekend.



Read more: Tragedy as man (21) dies in Clitheroe collision



Adnan Nazir, was driving a Skoda Octavia when it came off Whalley Road and crashed into a woodland, heading into Clitheroe, at around 6.15am on Sunday.

Adnan suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead after being treated by emergency services.

His funeral details were released on Facebook by a family member who wrote: "My prayers and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. It is believed that Janazah (funeral) prayers are to be held on Tuesday, January 30th at Ghausia Masjid Nelson after Zohr Prayers."

The road was closed between Primrose Road and the A59 for around five hours while police dealt with the incident. It reopened shortly before 1pm.

Drivers had to be advised to find alternative routes in the area and slow traffic was caused by the closures.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “My thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle, his family and his friends at this very difficult time. These are tragic circumstances.

“We are appealing for information following the collision and would urge anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

“Furthermore, if you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0367 of January 28.