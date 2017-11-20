Hundreds flock to first ever Christmas Cracker event

Festive fever came to Burnley with the first ever Gannow Christmas Cracker event.



Residents of Gannow turned out in force for the day with around 250 visitors flocking to the community centre to enjoy a host of attractions.

Archie Lee Thomas (six) was lucky enough to meet his hero Spiderman at the Gannow Christmas Cracker.

These included a Christmas market boasting a range of stalls selling hand-made crafts and gifts and Father Christmas in his grotto who handed out advent calendars and gifts to all the youngsters who visited him.

There was a chocolate Santa hunt and guests who made a special appearance included a host of children's film favourites including Spiderman and characters from Despicable Me and Frozen.

The Juice Samba Band and the Arden Youth Choir entertained everyone and the Pyramid self help group, which meets at the centre, put on festive menu of turkey and cranberry wraps and mince pies washed down with non alcoholic wine.

There was a tombola with over 100 prizes and Sidney Pennington (seven) won the Spot the Cracker competition and the winners of the creative arts competition were Iris Willis and Megan Grace McEvoy.

Ready to do a brisk trade with their hand-made festive gifts at the Gannow Christmas Cracker are (from left to right) Sarah Helliwell, Jessica Helliwell and Karen Heseltine.

Their winning entries will be framed and displayed in the centre.

Coun. Charlie Briggs said: "That was my first Christmas party for a couple of years and I would just like to say I am very grateful to the organisers for putting Gannow Community Centre on the map."

Organised by the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Services, Burnley Leisure put on a series of activities for the children to enjoy the day was aimed at bringing the community together.

Although not a fundraising event the day made £100 which will go towards projects for young carers.