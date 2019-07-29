Hundreds expected at Burnley village craft show celebrating its 45th year

Several new exhibitors will be welcomed to the annual Worsthorne Arts and Crafts Fair to mark its 45th anniversary.

It starts this Saturday (August 3rd) in Worsthorne Church and runs until Sunday, August 11th.

Now established as one of the best in the area there will be around 40 craft stalls featuring a wide range of goods produced by local people and a selection of paintings for sale by artists from the area.

Musical entertainment has become a feature at the fair and on Monday, August 5th at 6.30pm there will be a special showing of the film When We Was Fab, a visual celebration of the long-lost dance halls of the 1960s.

New to Worsthorne this year will be them Clitheroe Ukulele Orchestra and the Macclesfield Madhatters.

And back by popular demand are The Contempo Choir and Janet Westmoreland’s keyboard pupils.

Refreshments are available throughout the week and include a mouth-watering range of delicious homemade cakes.

Doors open at 2pm and the entry charge is £1 for adults, which entitles you to free admission for further visits for

the remainder of the week. Accompanied children are free. The fair closes each night at 8.30pm.