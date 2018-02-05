Humanitarian Rabeya to help UN work in Rwanda

A caring young woman from Burnley has been selected by the United Nations to undertake humanitarian work in Rwanda.

Former Sir John Thursby Community College student Rabeya Ullah (22) will travel to the African nation with the UN International Service.

Law graduate Rabeya, who lives in Stoneyholme, hopes her trip will raise awareness about humanitarian aid in different countries.

Rabeya, who in the past has distributed help to the homeless in Burnley, said: “As part of my law studies I took a human rights module during my second year where I fell in love with the notion of helping people all around the world.

“Learning about the United Nations has always made me want to work for them and this opportunity is simply a once in a lifetime chance.

“Once in Rwanda I will be helping people who have little gender equality, little knowledge on sexual and reproductive health, little knowledge of how to start up a business and make profit and little knowledge on disability rights.

“I will be there for 10 weeks to help combat poverty, inequality, gender inequality and to also provide a better chance of quality education to the youth.

“I will be sacrificing the luxuries I take for granted daily, to live with a poor family. I also hope my story will help people to become more aware of the organisation and how wonderful it is. I also want this to help the youth of Burnley to be more open minded and open hearted and want to make a change for the better.”