Huge town centre blaze

A large fire which engulfed a house in the early hours of the morning is being treated as arson.

Fire service crews and police were called to the blaze just after midnight today at Leeds Road, on the corner of Stansfield Street, in Nelson, with initial fears the flames could spread to neighbouring properties.

Fire had broken through the roof of an end-terraced property leading to the mobilisation of two fire engines and crews from Nelson, plus two from Burnley.

The Aerial Ladder Platform and support engine from Hyndburn, as well as a pump and crew from Blackburn were also assigned.

The row of ten terraced houses was evacuated as a precaution to get people away from the smoke and there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.