Huge jobs boost as estate agent unveils plans for landmark Burnley pub

Burnley estate agent Petty Real is setting up a new call centre in the historic town centre Red Lion building.

The purpose of this latest investment, which will see around 100 jobs created, is to supercharge the company's customer service provision.

Petty Real has set themselves the task of becoming a one-stop shop for anyone looking to buy or sell a property and the call centre will help to achieve this by dealing with all sorts of enquiries in one central location, including mortgages, insurance, valuations, sales and letting.

The forward-thinking organisation, which won three industry awards at end of last year, has already begun recruitment, receiving 200 applications in two days.

The call centre will be managed by Emma Taggart who has an impressive employment history working with national organisations including Manchester United.

"My task is to make Petty Real more accessible when the customer needs us, so I'll be drawing on all my life experience in customer service to do that," she said.

Petty Real chairperson, Charlotte Hagan, added: "We want to be like the Google of Burnley, and that means helping our clients at every stage of the journey.

"For instance, we've got our sister company Real Financial Advice that can search 100s of different mortgages rather than just pushing one product with few different variations.

"Times are changing for the property sector. And only by embracing new ways of doing business can we achieve our mission of taking the stress out of moving house."