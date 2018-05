Roadworks in Burnley have been causing huge tailbacks on several main roads in the town this morning.

Improvements being made to a roundabout in Accrington Road, Hapton, resulted in severe delays at rush hour this morning.

Traffic was queued along Accrington Road and Rossendale Road.

Two separate projects, at Junction 9 of the M65, as part of the Burnley Pendle Growth Corridor plan, and junction improvements at Bentley Wood Way are expected to continue until September and July respectively.