How to have your garden waste collected in Burnley

Green-fingered residents across Burnley borough are being encouraged to renew their subscription to Burnley Council’s garden waste collection service.

The “green” waste service will re-start again on March 11th/18th (depending on your collection round; please check your collection calendar).

Householders who are already signed up to the scheme and who want to continue the service from May 1st are being encouraged to renew their subscription. They will be able to do this online at www.burnley.gov.uk/gardenwaste from today. The charge has been “frozen” at £30 (equivalent to £1.50 a collection – 20 collections a year).

If you are not using the service but want to sign up you can do so from today and the service will run from when payment is made to April 30th 2020.

Households that sign up to the service will receive a blue sticker to put on their brown wheelie bin to show the collection crews that they’ve subscribed.

If you are currently subscribed but you don’t want it to continue you don’t have to do anything – the service will automatically stop after April 30th 2019. Garden waste can be taken to the household recycling centre at Heasandford industrial estate or you may wish to consider home composting.

Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s executive member for community and environmental services, said: “Spring is just around the corner and people will be starting to venture out into their gardens and getting their hands dirty.

“Having a regular collection service is easier than having to fill your car boot with soil and cuttings and taken them to the tip. We’re encouraging those who already use the service to renew their subscription, and others who might want to join to sign up in good time.”