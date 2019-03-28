Housing association makes Easter egg appeal

The Calico Group is encouraging companies and individuals across the region to donate Easter eggs spread the festive cheer among some of their more vulnerable service users and their children.

People across the community are being encouraged to ‘give up’ an Easter egg for Lent, which will be donated to people who use The Calico Group’s charitable services including:

- SafeNet Domestic Abuse Services, which protects victims and survivors of domestic abuse through the provision of safe refuge and support services

- Acorn Recovery Projects, an innovative charity providing a range of recovery services which enable individuals and their families to break free from addiction

- Delphi Medical, a leading independent provider of drug and alcohol treatment in the UK.

Staff from across The Calico Group are already contributing to the Easter Egg collection, and other businesses and individuals across the region are being asked to buy an additional egg to ensure that as many of the most vulnerable people in our communities as possible can enjoy a fantastic Easter.

Easter eggs can be donated at the following locations:

The Calico Group, Centenary Court, Croft Street, Burnley

Horizon – Freedom Building, 258 Church Street, Blackpool

Horizon – Winstone House, 199 Church Street, Blackpool

Delphi Medical – 72 Harrowside, Blackpool

Delphi Pavilion – The Pavilion, Ashton Road, Lancaster

The Calico Group provides a range of service to help people improve their physical and mental wellbeing, and to stay safe and independent.

For more information, visit calico.org.uk