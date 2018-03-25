Hospices across the north of England collaborate to support testicular cancer awareness month

A campaign set up by Pendleside Hospice to encourage men to donate their unwanted clothes has been rolled out to hospices across the North of England, to coincide with Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Following the success of the hospice’s ‘Drop Your Pants’ campaign, which ran for the first time last June, seven hospices which are part of the Hospice North West Forum are now going to run the initiative.

The campaign calls on men to donate good quality unwanted clothes to their local hospice throughout April. Other hospices to take on the initiative are: Woodlands Hospice in Liverpool, St Mary’s Hospice in Ulverston, East Lancashire Hospice in Blackburn, Eden Valley Hospice in Carlisle, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Oldham and Willowbrook Hospice in St Helen’s.

The hospices will use the original artwork and campaign message to encourage men into their retail outlets as donors and shoppers.

Catherine Argyle, Pendleside Area Retail Manager said: “The majority of people who come into our stores to shop and donate clothes are female. Hospice retailers all find the same trend, and so with the success of our campaign we felt a collaborative campaign could be of great benefit. It is the first time that hospice retailers have worked together in this way and it is really good to be sharing ideas and work with other hospices.

“The idea behind the campaign was to raise awareness of the need for items of men’s clothes and also to encourage them to come along and shop in our stores. We know that men support the work of the hospice but we still have a real lack of clothing donations coming from men.

“Last year saw an increase in volume and quality in men’s clothing from the campaign. We are delighted that other hospices have recognised the benefits and have decided to run the campaign to help support their cause.

“We hope that once again lots of men donate their clothes, helping us to raise much needed funds for Pendleside Hospice, whilst also having the opportunity to grab some real bargains when they visit our stores.”

Caroline Welch, Head of Retail at St Mary’s Hospice in Ulverston, said: “We are delighted to be able to join a campaign collaborating with other North West hospices retailers. ‘Drop your pants’ is a fun strapline with a serious message and we hope to encourage men of all ages to step into our shops to donate, shop or hopefully both."