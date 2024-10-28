Horse dead and four people injured following two crashes on the M65 this morning

A horse has been killed and four people injured following two crashed on a Lancashire motorway this morning.
Two crashes on the M65 this morning have left four people injured and a horse dead.
Two crashes on the M65 this morning have left four people injured and a horse dead.

Lancashire Police were contacted at 2.34am today following a report that two horses were loose on the westbound carriageway of the M65 at Junction 9.

Officers attended the scene and were made aware that one of the horses had been fatally stuck by two vehicles.

A passenger in one of the vehicles also suffered facial injuries,

A second collision has then occurred involving three vehicles, with three more people suffering minor injuries.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that thankfully the second horse has been secured and safely taken off the carriageway.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between Junction 8 and Junction 10, but has now been reopened.

