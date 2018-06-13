Homes plan for historic former baths

Plans to demolish a historic swimming baths in Burnley to create houses and apartments have been passed.

The former Gannow Baths in Sycamore Avenue, which opened in 1902, could now be knocked down to make way for five houses and apartment block to be built after Burnley Council's Development Control Committee gave it the green light.

The former Gannow Baths

It was most recently used by the Life Church which moved to the building from Queensgate in 2005, but in 2014 moved to a new building in Sycamore Avenue.

The land is now set to be the latest in that area of Burnley to be used for new housing, which would be carried out over two phases.

Architects Liberata submitted the application to Burnley Borough Council on behalf of Spacious Place Developments.

The second phase would see demolition of the swimming pool building to be replaced with two more houses fronting Sycamore Avenue and a new three storey apartment block, towards the back of the site, containing twelve units. Parking would be provided externally at ground level and under the new block at ground level.

Despite objections from the Burnley Civic Society and a protest held outside of the baths by local residents, the public baths were closed by Burnley Council in 2004.