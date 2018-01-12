Homes plan for former Burnley school site

Plans have been lodged with Burnley Borough Council for a major housing development on a former Burnley school site.

McDermott Homes is bidding to build up to 249 houses on the land west of Kiddrow Lane the site occupied by Habergham High School and Ivy Bank High School.

The former school

After those schools closed it became the original site for Shuttleworth College.

The owners of the land Lancashire County Council voted to sell the land to a developer last year.

The move comes several years after councillors said that the land would not be used for housing.

At the time residents voiced their concerns over the impact any housing development would have on nearby roads and the loss of green playing fields.

The county council originally instructed property company CBRE’s Manchester Land and Development team to sell the site back in February 2016.

A senior surveyor at CBRE Manchester, said: “This extensive site offers a unique opportunity to create an aspirational development in a well-connected and attractive location within the Burnley borough.”

The housebuilder’s application comprises of a mix of detached and semi-detached homes, landscaping and open space land on the 26.4 acre site.

A number of green spaces are proposed including a public space running through the centre of the site with footpaths and planting.