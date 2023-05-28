Homes hit by power cuts after Burnley vehicle blaze attended to by six fire engines

At 12.09pm on May 28, six fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, Hyndburn, Colne, and Leyland as well as a water bowser were called to attend a vehicle fire on Cornfield Grove, Burnley.

The incident involved one vehicle and also impacted a nearby outbuilding, according to Lancashire Fire and Rescue. On the scene, firefighters used four hose reels, two jets, and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire, and were still in attendance almost an hour later.

Advising nearby people to keep all windows and doors closed so as to ensure they are not impacted by the smoke, authorities also told others to avoid the area.

Cornfield Grove, where the incident took place. (Image: Google Maps)