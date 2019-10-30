Home Bargains to open new store in Burnley

A new £800,000 Home Bargains store will open its doors to the public this weekend.

The store, located adjacent to TK Maxx in Burnley Retail Park, will be officially opened at 8-30am on Saturday.

One of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, this will be the company’s third store in Burnley and is expected create up to 40 new jobs.

It joins more than 500 outlets across the UK and Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our third store in Burnley and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

The 15,500 sq ft store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe added: “Burnley Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Home Bargains' other two Burnley stores are located in Colne Road and Curzon Street.