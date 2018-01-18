Holocaust service to be held in Burnley

Arrangements have now been made for the annual Holocaust memorial service in Burnley.

The service will be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, starting at 1pm on Sunday, January 28th.

The multi-faith service will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.

It will be attended by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Howard Baker, and the Mayoress Tracey Rhodes. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.

Holocaust Memorial Day was inaugurated in 2001. The council holds a multi-faith service of remembrance and wreath-laying on the nearest Sunday to January 25th, the date when the Russian Army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp.