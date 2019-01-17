Holocaust memorial service to take place in Burnley Peace Garden

The annual Holocaust memorial service will be held in the Peace Garden in Burnley later this month.

The short service, which will take place on Sunday, January 27th, at 1pm, will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.

It will be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs and Ms Patricia Lunt, civic and religious leaders, community representatives and members of the public.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the multi-faith service, which is open to members of the public.

The service is held on the nearest Sunday to January 27th, the day in 1945 when Red Army forces liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau.