Hollywood Oscars success sounds just swell for Burnley company

Two Oscar winning movies with music at their core were sounded out at the latest Academy Awards, thanks to a little help from a Burnley company.



Freddie Mercury biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and musical drama ‘A Star is Born’ scooped Oscars for their sound, mixed on AMS Neve consoles, made at the company's Billington Road base in Burnley.

The world was watching at the lavish ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, when AMS Neve again proved it was the go-to brand for the big movie studios.



One of Bohemian Rhapsody’s four Oscars – for Best Sound Mixing – came courtesy of the AMS Neve DFC console , the music being recorded in Abbey Road’s iconic Studio One on their Neve 88RS.



Meanwhile singing star Lady Gaga won her first Oscar for Best Original Song, ‘Shallow’, the final mix for the film’s feature song being done at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios using a Neve 88VR console.



Proud AMS Neve owner and Burnley Bondholder Mark Crabtree said: “AMS revolutionised the production of film sound with the design of the first console to produce digital soundtracks in 1996, and the 2019 model provides the capability of dynamically mixing 2,000 audio signals into 64 channels of immersive sound.



"In film music, all the major studios including LucasFilm’s Skywalker Sound, Warner Brothers, Sony and Twentieth Century Fox have Orchestral Scoring Stages built around the AMS Neve 88R music console.



“Burnley is most definitely twinned with Hollywood and we’re both delighted at the mix. Listen to the sound of Burnley on an Oscar-winning film in a movie theatre near you!”