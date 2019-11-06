Hollywood or bust for Burnley students who were game for trans Atlantic trip

Students from Burnley College got a fantastic opportunity to gain an exceptional insight into the world of professional computer games design on a trip to Los Angeles.

A group of advanced vocational games design students, plus keen gamers who take part in extra-curricular activities at college, headed to E3 – the Electronic Entertainment Expo - the largest expo of its kind in the world.

Hosted at the LA Convention Centre this is the event where the world's largest gaming companies release their latest games and consoles.

At 3E the students and Themis apprentices, who included advanced level games design student Jack Ireland, a former pupil at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College and James Dixon who attended Clitheroe's Bowland High School, gained exclusive insights into the latest big releases in gaming, including Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Borderlands 3, Marvel Avengers and Jedi: Fallen Order.

They also rubbed shoulders with a myriad of developers, took part in VR experiences, viewed industry-expert and celebrity question-and-answer panels and soaked up the unique atmosphere.

As well as visiting the gaming expo, students also took time out to explore downtown Los Angeles and also visited Hollywood’s Walk of Stars and chinese theatre. They also managed to squeeze in a trip to the famous Griffith Observatory in Hollywood hills.

Karen Buchanan, principal of Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, said: “The trip to E3 was so much more than a visit to the world’s greatest gaming expo, it was an opportunity for students to experience a different culture and broaden their horizons.

"It’s fired the imagination of those who went, giving them an insight into the great careers open to them in games design – one student has now set himself a goal of working in the games industry in Los Angeles and we’ll work with him to make his dream come true."

The trans-Atlantic trip was the latest in a packed programme of exciting extra-curricular opportunities open to students on A level and vocational courses at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

Previous trips have included Thailand, Washington and New York, the Alps, Lanzarote, Spain and France, as well as locations across the UK, for volunteering and opportunities for learning to take place outside the classroom.