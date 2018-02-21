Holiday sports camp a resounding success

Scores of children took part in a multi-sports camp during the half-term holidays.

Youngsters aged 4 to 11-years-old spent their days at the multi-sports holiday camp at Higham St John’s CE Primary School.

Organised by Ben Bridson with lead coach Ben Catlow, children got the chance to take part in a football tournament, dodgeball and many more engaging sports and activities.

There was also a chance for children to take part in arts and crafts, dance and Tri-Golf.

Ben Catlow said: “The kids got the chance to make new friends, try out a new sports and stay fit during the holidays.

“We have around 40 children on average take part every week.

“It’s important to stay active all year round and this was a great chance for them to do that in a safe and secure environment.”

Nine-year-old Isabella Gray, from Burnley took part in the camp.

She said: “It’s been so much fun and I’ve made new friends. Getting a trophy, medal and certificate at the end was really good. I can’t wait for the next one.”

The children celebrated the end of camp with a Jabob’s Join, party games, and a disco.