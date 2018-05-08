'Hole in Onesie': Pendle company ready for charity golf event in aid of Pendleside

Dusting off their golf clubs in the name of charity, staff at a Pendle engineering company are gearing up for a fundraising with a twist, with their fancy dress 'hole in onesie' event fast approaching.

Pendle Engineering Ltd, which has a storied history in the local area dating back to its founding in 1977, are holding the charity golf day in aid of Pendleside Hospice after last year's event proved such a rip-roaring success.

With tee-off taking place at 8am sharp on May 26th at Ghyll Golf Club in Barnoldswick, the famed 'Hole in Onesie' event is sure to suit everyone involved down to a tee, offering the chance to raise invaluable funds for a cause close to many local people and enjoy a weird and wonderful day out.

“Here at Pendle Engineering, we take social responsibility seriously," said a spokesperson for the company. "We feel a huge sense of pride supporting charitable organisations and Pendleside Hospice is a wonderful and worthy cause, close to many of our hearts.

"For that reason, Pendleside continues to be our nominated charity and the corporate challenge our preferred way of giving back," they added of the event, which will also feature a raffle, a charity auction, entertainment, and spot prizes for the longest drive, closest to the pin, and the best dressed participant. "We look forward to seeing you there!"

Tickets for the day - which includes an 18-hole round of gold and a buffet - cost £25 per person, with all the money going to Pendleside. Aanyone wishing to take part obliged to adhere to the strict fancy dress or onesie dress code.

To book your place on what promises to be a fun-filled day, contact Andy Gibb on 07889 139 915 or Alan Moore on 07961 068 863.