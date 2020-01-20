History lesson transports Burnley pupils back to Anglo Saxon days

Children at a Burnley primary school were transported back to the fifth century thanks to a very special visitor.

Year four pupils at Holy Trinity Primary are learning about Anglo Saxons and 'Mildreth' dropped in to bring the history lesson to life.

She taught them a few phrases from Olde English and also read the legend of Beowulf, the hero who comes to the aid of Hrothgar, the king of the Danes, whose mead hall in Heorot has been under attack by a monster known as Grendel.

Part of Lancashire County Council's outreach services, the students also learned abot the Anglo Saxon settlements made up of Germanic tribes who migrated to England from continental Europe.

They also learned about Anglo Saxon hierarchy and King Alfred's vision for his country. The children also got the chance to handle a variety of objects from the time including spoons, scales, hairbrushes, sieves and keys.

Mildreth also gave the children some rudimental spear training, showing them how to use different moves useful for defending and attacking in battle.