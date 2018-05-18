History, heritage and people of Padiham captured on canvas

Artists gathered to capture the beauty and history of Padiham on canvas.

Over 50 artists sited themselves around the town in the annual Painting Padiham competition.

An artist at work during the Painting Padiham competition

The town's streets, churches, shops and other locations were painted by several artists and Ribble Valley artist Nicky Litchfield captured a selection of well known faces in the town on canvas.

Gawthorpe Hall ran a series of workshops and there was a free vintage bus to ferry visitors around from the town centre to the hall.

The art work will be on display at The Picture House Gallery in Burnley Road, organisers of the event, for two weeks from Saturday, May 26th.

People can go along to the gallery to have a look at the paintings and vote for one to receive the People's Choice award.

And any youngsters who have been inspired by the artists at work can try their hand at painting themselves.

For Burnley Council has launched a Mini Painting Padiham contest aimed at youngsters under 16. There are prizes for each age category which are under 6, 7 -11 and 12 to 16.

Entries must be submitted to Burnley Council by Saturday, June 2nd, and anyone who would like more information is asked to go to padiham.org.uk/minipaint