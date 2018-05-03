Historic Burnley setting is the future for trendy living

Trendy apartments in an exciting new development in the heart of Burnley’s Victorian industrial quarter are being snapped up at record pace.



The Bridgewalk Apartments, part of the On The Banks Development, is now virtually sold out, to the delight of planners and agents.



The £2m. scheme which comprises 16 luxury apartments over four floors, within the historic Weavers’ Triangle, is an example of new homes primarily aimed at first time buyers, with Help to Buy assistance.



Simon Morgan from Petty’s, acting agents for the Barnfield Homes development, said: “So far we’ve sold 10 of the 16 properties.



“Eight have gone to first time buyers using the Help to Buy scheme, with four being sold off plan.



“We’ve also had feedback from the purchasers that they like the fact that the apartments are only able to be sold to owner occupiers, with no investors being able to buy and rent out.



“We feel this demonstrates a real upturn in the local housing market and a real desire to live in top quality, town centre homes such as these.”



Burnley was recently listed as one of the ‘top five to thrive’ towns in the North-West by Estates Gazette, stating it had what it takes to have ‘boom town’ status and was recently ranked in the UK’s top 10 for growth in private-sector jobs, with Experian stating it has the best growth prospects in Lancashire.



With top developments such as The Vision Park, The Technology Park, UCLan looking to further increase their campus and the town centre improvements, including the opening of a new Primark, as well as Burnley’s great connectivity to the major North-West cities, the need for good quality housing that appeals to the young upwardly mobile is becoming ever greater.



Simon added: “The value for money offered by developments like Bridgewalk Apartments, the amenities that are close by and the easy commute either by rail or road to the rest of the North-West, means Burnley is an extremely attractive proposition to many, especially first time buyers.”



The Bridgewater Apartments scheme has been part grant funded by Homes England and development finance from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.



Burnley Council Leader, Coun. Mark Townsend said: “The show apartment looks great and represents a new era in providing a modern housing offer here in Burnley.



“The apartments will bring the OnTheBanks canalside development to life, and will be key to promoting urban living in and around the town centre, which the council sees as an important priority for Burnley’s economic growth.



“Burnley is truly embracing the trend of urban living, recognising that millennials and baby boomers are looking to live in modern environments close to town centres and leisure facilities.



“A number of Burnley town centre buildings are being lovingly converted in to stylish spacious apartments, and there are several modern housing developments underway across Burnley transforming the housing offer here in the town. The apartments are in a great location, situated on the waterside.”