Historic Burnley baths to be demolished for houses

Plans have been lodged to demolish a historic swimming baths in Burnley.

Gannow Baths in Sycamore Avenue, which opened in 1902, would be knocked down to make way for houses and apartments to be built.

The former Gannow Baths

The building closed in around 2000 and was later used by the Life Church before it moved to a new home nearby.

Architects Liberata submitted the application to Burnley Borough Council on behalf of Spacious Place Developments.

If passed, the development would be carried out over two phases.

The first phase would see three terrace houses built on the existing car park, fronting Sycamore Avenue and alterations to the existing swimming pool building for use as a training centre.

The second phase would see demolition of the existing swimming pool building to be replaced with two more residential houses fronting Sycamore Avenue and a new three storey residential apartment block, towards the back of the site, containing twelve units.

Parking would be provided externally at ground level and under the new block also at ground level.

Local councillor and historian Roger Frost said that Gannow Baths was one of three municipal baths built in Burnley, along with the Central Baths and North Street Baths.