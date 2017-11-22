Hippodrome stuns as festive treasure trove of crafts

A magical makeover of a Colne theatre wowed shoppers last Friday during a special preview of a Christmas arts and crafts fair.



When Pendle Hippodrome Theatre opened its doors, it was a stunning trove of treasures sprinkled in festive cheer.

Awash with colour, the venue boasted almost 100 stalls selling beautifully crafted products, from exquisite jewellery and home-baked cakes to handmade children's toys.



The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. David and Barbara Whalley, were the special guests on hand to give the fair a grand opening, and in turn, Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Chairman, Kevin Mason, presented a cheque of £2129 to the dignitaries.

The money was raised for the mayoress' charity, Friends of Pendle Park, through a concert held at the theatre.

The fair is open to the public from 11am to 7pm from Wednesday to Friday and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Entrance is £1 and includes free re-admission for the rest of the week.